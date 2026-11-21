The Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced traffic restrictions and diversions in parts of the city on Saturday, November 21, in view of the 557th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

The traffic diversions will be in effect from 4 pm to 10 pm as a religious procession will be taken out in the Old City. Commuters travelling through Afzalgunj, MJ Market, Putlibowli and nearby areas are likely to face traffic delays.

The procession will begin at the Gurudwara in Ashok Bazar and pass through Afzalgunj T Junction, SA Bazar, MJ Market, Putlibowli, Gowliguda Chaman and Shankar Sher Hotel before returning to the Gurudwara.

Areas and Routes Affected by Traffic Diversions

The traffic police have announced alternative routes at several important junctions to manage vehicle movement.

Gowliguda Chaman: Vehicles travelling from Putlibowli X Road towards Madina through Afzalgunj T Junction will be diverted via Old Station Road, SJ Bridge and Salar Jung Museum Rotary.

Shankar Sher Hotel: Traffic from Gowliguda, SA Bazar Mosque and Afzalgunj T Junction will be diverted towards SJ Bridge, Rangamahal and Salar Jung Museum Rotary.

Central Library: Vehicles travelling from SJ Rotary towards Afzalgunj will be diverted through Badeymiya Petrol Pump, SJ Bridge, CBS Rotary, Rangamahal X Road and Salar Jung Museum Rotary.

Afzalgunj Island: Vehicles coming from Madina towards MJ Market will be diverted through Dental College Lane, MJ Bridge, Alaska and MJ Market.

Delhi Gate: Traffic from Madina towards MJ Market will be diverted via Nayapool, Salar Jung Museum Road, Darul Shifa, SJ Bridge, Rangamahal and Jambagh.

MJ Bridge: Vehicles from City College and Jummerat Bazar towards Afzalgunj Island will be diverted through Begum Bazar Chatri, Alaska and MJ Market.

Additional Traffic Restrictions

The police will also impose temporary restrictions depending on the movement of the procession.

Traffic from Abids and Gandhi Bhavan towards Jambagh Road will be restricted when the procession reaches MJ Market. Vehicles from Puranapool Junction towards MJ Bridge will be diverted through Darussalam, Alaska and MJ Market.

Traffic from Rangamahal Y Junction and Gowliguda Chaman will be diverted towards Bank Street and Abids when the procession reaches MJ Market. Vehicles from Rangamahal X Road and Central Library will also be diverted towards Salar Jung Museum Rotary.

Traffic Police Advisory for Commuters

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have advised motorists to plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience. Commuters should expect possible delays along the procession route and follow instructions given by traffic personnel.

For emergency travel assistance, people can contact the Hyderabad Traffic Police helpline at 9010203626.

Residents and commuters travelling through the Old City are advised to check traffic updates before starting their journeys.