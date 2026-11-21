Ranveer Singh's blockbuster film Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the biggest winners at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2026. The film received several major awards, including Best Film, Best Actor and Best Director.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan and Sara Arjun in important roles. The film has received recognition across multiple categories at the awards ceremony.

Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor award for his performance in Dhurandhar, while Aditya Dhar received the Best Director honour. The film also won Best Film, and Akshaye Khanna was recognised as Best Actor in a Negative Role. Music composer Shashwat Sachdev received the Best Music Director award for the film. Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar were named Producers of the Year.

Other Major Award Winners

Aneet Padda won Best Actress for Saiyaara. The film also received recognition in the music categories, with Irshad Kamil winning Best Lyricist and Faheem Abdullah receiving the Best Playback Singer award. Saiyaara also won Song of the Year.

Kantara: Chapter 1 won the Critics' Best Film award.

Rishab Shetty received the Critics' Best Actor award for Kantara: Chapter 1.

Yami Gautam Dhar won the Critics' Best Actress award for Haq.

Vineet Kumar Singh won Best Supporting Actor for Chhaava.

Riteish Deshmukh received Best Actor in a Comic Role for Housefull 5.

Arvind S. Kashyap won Best Cinematographer for Kantara: Chapter 1.

OTT and International Award Winners

The awards also recognised achievements in web series and television. The Ba**ds of Bollywood* won Best Web Series, while Aryan Khan received Best Director in the web series category. Jaideep Ahlawat won Best Actor for Paatal Lok Season 2, and Shefali Shah received Best Actress for Delhi Crime Season 3.

In the international categories, Avatar: Fire and Ash won Best International Feature Film. Michael B. Jordan received Best Actor for Sinners, while Jessie Buckley won Best Actress for Hamnet. James Cameron was honoured for his contribution to global cinema.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan received recognition for his contribution to the film industry, while music composer Ilaiyaraaja was honoured for his contribution to the music industry.

With several major awards going to Dhurandhar, the film has become one of the biggest highlights of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2026.