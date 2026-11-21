Residents of several areas in Hyderabad will face drinking water supply interruptions for 24 hours from Saturday night, November 21. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has announced that water supply will be fully or partially disrupted from 9 pm on November 21 to 9 pm on Sunday, November 22.

The disruption will affect parts of Suraram and Saibaba Nagar wards. The water board is carrying out pipeline diversion work on Suraram Main Road, opposite Malla Reddy Hospital.

Areas to Face Water Supply Disruption

The following localities are likely to experience water supply interruptions:

Vishwakarma Colony

Vaishnavi Nagar

Vema Reddy Nagar

Lakshmi Nagar

Suraram Village

Telugu Thalli Nagar

Jai Bhim Nagar

Maitri Nagar

Suraram Colony

Why Is Water Supply Being Disrupted?

According to HMWSSB, a 700-mm-diameter drinking water pipeline is being shifted to facilitate the completion of an 800-mm sewerage pipeline connecting Suraram Cheruvu to the 14 MLD sewage treatment plant at Shivalaya Nagar.

Around 95 per cent of the sewerage pipeline work has already been completed. The remaining work requires the existing drinking water pipeline to be diverted.

HMWSSB has requested residents in the affected areas to store sufficient water in advance and use it carefully during the maintenance period. Normal water supply is expected to resume after the scheduled work is completed.