Dhanush's latest film OM, directed by Amaran filmmaker Rajkumar Periasamy, arrived in theatres this Friday, featuring a notable cast that includes Mammootty and Sai Pallavi. The film has received mixed reactions from critics and audiences, with some pointing out its rushed execution. However, Sai Pallavi's performance has emerged as one of the major highlights.

Meanwhile, the film has made an impressive start at the box office, particularly in the Telugu states. Sithara Entertainments, which distributed the film in the region, announced that OM has recorded the biggest opening-day collection among Dhanush's films in Telugu states.

The film has also posted encouraging numbers across multiple languages on its opening day. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, OM collected approximately Rs. 9.80 crore net at the Indian box office.

Its language-wise collections reportedly include Rs. 6.40 crore from the Tamil version, Rs. 1.73 crore from the Telugu version and Rs. 16 lakh from the Hindi version.

With a promising opening and considerable attention in the Telugu market, it remains to be seen whether OM can maintain its momentum over the weekend.

OM revolves around the sandalwood smuggling business, with Mammootty playing Karthikeyan, a key figure in the racket. Dhanush essays the role of a man working for him, while Sai Pallavi appears as a police officer investigating the illegal operations. The film also features Sreeleela, Indrans and Naseeruddin Shah in important roles.

The film marks Mammootty's return to Tamil cinema after 2019's Peranbu. It also brings him back on screen with Dhanush after their 2013 film Kammath and Kammath.

During a recent promotional event in Kerala, Mammootty shared an interesting anecdote about his equation with Dhanush during the initial days of shooting.

He revealed that Dhanush was initially hesitant to become friends with him. However, Mammootty said he made an effort to build a close bond with his co-star, eventually making their friendship an important part of the shooting experience.

Recalling the experience, Mammootty joking said that he could even befriend his enemies and kept Dhanush close to him. He added that their bond had grown so strong that Dhanush now finds it difficult to sleep without seeing him. The superstar's light-heated comments have added another interesting moment to the film's promotional conversations.