Nayanthara is reportedly set to take on an interesting role in Salman Khan’s upcoming film Monster. The actress will play Salman’s wife, but her character comes with an unexpected twist. According to reports, she will be seen as an undercover police officer assigned to bring down her own husband. This unusual storyline could add an interesting dimension to the film’s action-packed narrative.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Monster marks his first collaboration with Salman Khan and Nayanthara. The project has already caught the attention of moviegoers, with the combination of the three prominent names raising expectations.

The film’s central conflict, which brings the lead characters into opposing positions, is likely to be one of its major highlights. While audiences are curious to see how the story unfolds, further details about the cast, plot and release plans are still awaited.

The film is also expected to bring together a strong supporting cast, with actor such as Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swamy, Rohini Roy and Seema Biswas reportedly playing important roles.

Their inclusion adds to the interest surrounding the projects, which is being developed as a pan-India entertainer. The makers are reportedly planning to release the film in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, aiming to reach audiences across different markets.

Apart from its star cast, the collaboration between Salman Khan and Vamshi Paidipally has become one of the major talking points. Vamshi, who has previously directed films such as Maharshi and Varisu, is know for combining commercial entertainment with emotional elements.

His first association with Salman has raised expectations among fans eager to see the actor in a new presentation.

Produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations Monster is currently in production and is expected to arrive in theaters during Eid 2027. More updates about the film and its character are awaited.

The film's unique storyline, unexpected character twists and impressive cast have made it one of the upcoming projects that fans are eagerly looking forward to.