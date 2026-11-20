OM is set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling along the Andhra Pradesh-Tamil Nadu border. The film combines a police investigation, an undercover operation and personal conflicts. Although the cast delivers good performances, the screenplay lacks gripping moments in several places.

Story

The story takes place after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, when illegal red sandalwood trade continues to operate across the state. Special Task Force officer Nithya Reddy (Sai Pallavi) is assigned to break the smuggling network and track down Abdul Hameed (Naseeruddin Shah), who is believed to be behind the operation.

To reach Hameed, the police plan to send an undercover agent into the gang led by Burma Karthikeyan, also known as Sia (Mammootty). Palani (Dhanush) is selected for the mission. He enters the gang pretending to be a photographer named Thirukumaran and slowly earns Sia's trust.

As the investigation moves forward, Palani faces difficulties in his personal life as well. His wife (Sreeleela) wants to separate from him, leaving him caught between his family problems and his dangerous assignment.

Why does his wife want a divorce? What is the real story behind Sia's smuggling operation? How does Sia react when he discovers that Thiru is a police officer? What happened to Nithya Reddy's family because of the smugglers? What sacrifices does she make to complete the operation? And will Palani succeed in his mission? The film answers these questions.

How Is the Movie?

Director Rajkumar Periasamy has based the film on the 2015 incident in which 20 Tamil workers were killed in police firing near Tirupati. He combines the real incident with fictional emotional elements and presents a story about smuggling, police operations and the personal struggles of the characters.

The film attempts to balance its crime angle with emotional drama, but the screenplay does not offer many surprises. The first half moves slowly, as considerable time is spent introducing the characters and explaining how the smuggling network works. The relationship between Dhanush and Mammootty's characters also takes a while to develop.

The interval sequence creates some interest in what follows. However, the second half does not deliver the unexpected twists that viewers may hope for. The story moves along predictable lines, and some relationships between characters feel forced rather than natural.

The emotional scenes fail to make a strong impact, while the confrontation between the police and smugglers lacks the tension needed to keep viewers fully engaged. Despite being inspired by real events, the narrative also appears to present the incidents from a largely one-sided perspective.

Performances

Dhanush once again proves his ability to handle different characters. He fits well into the role of Thiru, an undercover police officer, and delivers convincing performances in both action sequences and emotional scenes.

Sai Pallavi is impressive as Nithya Reddy. She plays a strong police officer and handles the action portions well. Her performance adds strength to the character.

Sreeleela has limited screen time but does a decent job with the role she is given. Mammootty looks dignified as Sia, but the character could have been written with more depth. The film does not fully utilise his acting talent or give him enough powerful moments.

The rest of the cast also performs well within the scope of their roles.

Technical Aspects

Sai Abhyankkar's background score is one of the film's biggest strengths. It adds energy to several scenes and improves the overall impact. The songs are decent, while the cinematography is good and captures the film's setting effectively.

The editing could have been much tighter. Several unnecessary scenes slow down the narrative, and reducing the runtime would have helped the film maintain a better pace. The production values are good, and the technical team has done a decent job overall.

Verdict

OM has a strong cast, an interesting real-life backdrop and some good performances, particularly from Dhanush and Sai Pallavi. However, the predictable screenplay, slow narration and lack of gripping twists prevent it from becoming an engaging thriller throughout. Sai Abhyankkar's background score and the lead actors' performances are the film's main highlights.

Overall, OM is a crime drama with a promising premise but an uneven execution.