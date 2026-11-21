Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran is winning hearts with a special gesture towards Sun Group employees ahead of her wedding reception with popular music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

Videos circulating on social media show employees receiving gift boxes containing gold rings, chocolates and wedding invitation cards. The gesture has attracted considerable attention, with many people appreciating the reported gifts.

In one viral video, an employee is seen opening the gift box and expressing surprise after finding a gold ring inside. He reportedly expected a gold coin but was delighted to receive a ring instead.

The invitation included in the box mentions a special lunch on scheduled for November 25. However, the exact value and weight of the gold rings have not been revealed. There is also no official statement confirming the total number of employees who received the gifts.

Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander's Wedding

Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander reportedly got married in a private ceremony in Greece on November 11, 2026. The wedding was attended by close family members and several prominent personalities, including superstar Rajinikanth and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Following their wedding celebrations in Greece, the couple is hosting a grand reception in Chennai on November 21. Several celebrities, political leaders, business personalities and cricket stars are expected to attend.

Kavya Maran is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and is widely known as the co-owner and CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Anirudh Ravichander is one of the leading music composers in Indian cinema.

The reported gold ring gifts have become another talking point surrounding the couple's wedding celebrations.