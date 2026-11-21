Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas' upcoming films, Haindava and Tyson Naidu, have drawn attention following reports of a change in their release schedules. Haindava, which was initially slated for a theatrical release on November 27, 2026, has reportedly been postponed.

According to industry sources, ongoing business-related discussions are among the reason behind the delay. The makers are also said to be keep on ensuring that both films get sufficient theatrical space instead of releasing within a short span. As per the latest reports, Haindava is now expected to arrive in February 2027, while Tyson Naidu is schedule for release on December 11, 2026.

Directed by debutant Ludheer Byreddy, Haindava is a mystery thriller featuring Samyuktha as the female lead. JD Chakravarthy, Mahesh Manjrekar and Saurabh Sachdeva will be seen in important roles. The film follows an atheist police officer who investigates a mystery surrounding missing temple idols.

Meanwhile, Tyson Naidu is an action entertainer directed by Saagar K Chandra, known for helming Bheemla Nayak. Produced by 14 Reels Plus, the film stars Neha Shetty and Pragya Jaiswal alongside Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas. Bheems Ceciroleo is composing the music.

Bellamkonda is looking to strengthen his position in the Telugu film industry with these upcoming projects. Although Kishkindhapuri brought him box-office success, the actor will be hoping that Haindava and Tyson Naidu deliver equally strong results and give his career further momentum.

With two different genres, the upcoming films offers Bellamkonda an opportunity to connect with audiences in different ways. While Haindava is expected to attract viewers with its mystery-driven storyline and temple backdrop, Tyson Naidu is likely to appeal to fans of action entertainers. Their theatrical performance will be important on determining the next phase of the actor's career.