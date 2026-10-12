Japan Honours Hyderabad’s Nirmala Agarwal for Promoting India-Japan Friendship

Hyderabad-based Ikebana artist Nirmala Agarwal has received the Consul General’s Commendation Award from Japan for her efforts to strengthen friendship and cultural ties between India and Japan.

The award was presented by the Consulate-General of Japan at a ceremony held at Cyber Garden in Hyderabad on October 11, 2026.

Nirmala Agarwal has been practising Ikebana, the traditional Japanese art of flower arrangement, since 2000. She holds an Associate First Master degree from Japan's Ohara School of Ikebana and has spent more than two decades learning and promoting the art form.

She is currently serving her second term as president of the Hyderabad Chapter of the Ohara School of Ikebana. During her leadership, the chapter welcomed the school's headmaster to Hyderabad for a demonstration and workshop for the first time. It also organised its first Pan-India Ikebana Seminar in the city.

Agarwal has participated in several regional and international Ikebana conferences. She has also conducted demonstrations and workshops at schools, educational institutions and women's organisations to introduce more people to Japanese culture.

What Is Ikebana?

Ikebana is a traditional Japanese art that involves arranging flowers, leaves and branches creatively. It focuses on harmony, balance, proportion and simplicity rather than merely placing flowers in a vase.

According to Agarwal, Ikebana allows people to express emotions and ideas through nature and artistic arrangements. She believes the art form reflects values that are shared by both Indian and Japanese cultures.

Expressing happiness over the recognition, Agarwal thanked the Japanese Consulate and everyone who supported her journey. She said the award would inspire her to continue promoting the Japanese art form.

The recognition highlights her efforts to build cultural understanding and strengthen the long-standing friendship between India and Japan through art.