Actress Dimple Hayathi is all set to impress audiences with a different role in her upcoming film Bhogi. Starring Sharwanand in the lead role, the movie is directed by Sampath Nandi. Dimple will play the character Mandaram in the film, which is scheduled to hit theatres on November 27.

The film's team recently held a grand pre-release event in Hyderabad. Dimple Hayathi attended the event and spoke about her character, her career and her desire to prove herself as an actress.

Dimple Hayathi Wants to Prove Her Acting Skills

Dimple Hayathi said every actress wants an opportunity to showcase her acting talent through a strong character. However, many actors end up doing the roles they are offered.

She said audiences have mostly seen her as a glamour actress who performs songs and dances. Now, she is looking forward to showing a different side of her talent through Bhogi.

Sampath Nandi Gave Her a Different Role

Dimple Hayathi praised director Sampath Nandi for recognising her acting potential. She said he was the first director to focus on her acting skills instead of limiting her to glamour roles.

The actress believes that her character Mandaram will bring a new direction to her career. She also revealed that she has not been given a dance number in the film.

According to Dimple, audiences will get to see a completely new version of her in Bhogi. She is hopeful that the character will help her showcase her acting abilities and win appreciation from moviegoers.

With Sharwanand in the lead and Sampath Nandi handling the direction, Bhogi is gearing up for its theatrical release on November 27.