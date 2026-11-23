Bank customers across India may face difficulties on December 3 as bank employees are set to participate in a nationwide strike. The strike has been called to protest against the proposed privatisation of IDBI Bank. Employees from several banks are expected to join the protest, which could affect banking services across the country.

The strike call was announced by major banking unions, including AIBEA, AIBOA and BEFI. These unions are opposing the Central Government's plan to sell a major stake in IDBI Bank to a foreign investor.

Why Are Bank Employees Going on Strike?

The main reason behind the strike is the proposed sale of IDBI Bank. The Central Government and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) together hold around 94% of the bank's shares. The government has approved the sale of a 60% stake to Fairfax, a foreign investment company.

If the deal goes through, Fairfax is expected to become the promoter of IDBI Bank. Bank employees and unions are strongly opposing this move. They believe that selling a major Indian bank to a foreign investor is not in the interest of the country or its customers.

Bank Services May Be Affected on December 3

Employees from different banks are expected to take part in the strike under the banners of AIBEA, AIBOA and BEFI. As a result, customers may face delays or disruptions in services such as cash-related transactions, cheque processing and other branch services.

Customers who need to visit their bank branches on December 3 are advised to complete important banking work in advance.

IDBI Bank's Financial Position

IDBI Bank has deposits worth around Rs. 3.50 lakh crore and advances of nearly Rs. 2.50 lakh crore. Its total business is estimated at approximately Rs. 6 lakh crore.

Bank unions say that selling such a large bank to a foreign investor is not necessary. They have also pointed out that private banks have faced financial problems in the past, forcing public sector banks to take over some of them.

What Do Bank Unions Say?

The unions argue that privatisation could put people's savings in the hands of private companies. They also claim that corporate borrowers are responsible for a large number of bad loans in the banking sector, while banks continue to face losses due to unpaid loans and concessions given to defaulters.

According to the unions, the government should focus on strengthening public sector banks instead of selling them to private or foreign investors.

The bank employees had protested against the IDBI Bank sale earlier as well. However, their demands were not accepted. Now, the unions have announced another nationwide strike on December 3, with employees from other banks also expected to support the protest.

Bank customers should keep the strike date in mind and plan their banking activities accordingly.