School Holiday Today: Check State-Wise Updates Amid Cyclone Arnab

Schools across most parts of India are expected to remain open on Tuesday, October 27, 2026. However, changing weather conditions and heavy rain alerts in some states have raised concerns about possible school closures.

There is no nationwide order declaring a school holiday for October 27. Schools are expected to follow their regular schedules in areas where weather conditions remain normal. However, district administrations may announce holidays in areas affected by heavy rain, strong winds or flooding.

Parents and students in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Delhi-NCR should check the latest official updates before leaving for school.

Will Schools Be Closed Across India on October 27?

No nationwide school holiday has been announced for October 27, 2026. Most schools are expected to function as usual.

However, schools in areas facing severe weather conditions may remain closed if local authorities issue official orders. Parents should check notifications from their children's schools and district administrations for the latest information.

Odisha and Andhra Pradesh: School Holiday Updates

Coastal districts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh are being monitored because of a developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal. The system could bring heavy rain and strong winds around October 28.

In Odisha, schools, colleges and anganwadi centres in Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri have reportedly been ordered to remain closed on October 28 and 29.

However, students in these districts should check whether any separate holiday order has been issued for October 27.

In Andhra Pradesh, districts such as Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Krishna and Bapatla may experience heavy rainfall and strong winds. Authorities are monitoring the situation, and school closure decisions will depend on local weather conditions and safety concerns.

Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry School Holiday News

Some parts of southern India may receive heavy rainfall. Kerala and Mahe are among the areas being monitored because of the possibility of continued showers and waterlogging.

Schools may be closed if the weather becomes severe or local conditions create safety risks for students. However, a rain alert does not mean that all schools in a state will automatically remain closed.

Parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may also experience heavy rain. Parents should follow district-level announcements and school notifications to confirm whether classes will be held as usual.

Delhi-NCR: Are Schools Open on October 27?

Schools in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad are expected to follow their regular schedules on Tuesday, October 27.

According to the information available in the report, no official order has been issued for a region-wide school closure due to weather conditions. Government and private schools are expected to remain open unless authorities or individual school administrations announce a holiday.

Parents should check school messages before sending their children to class, as instructions may change if the situation worsens.

How to Check School Holiday Updates

Parents and students should rely on official information to confirm whether schools are open or closed. School holiday decisions may vary from one district to another, even within the same state.

Here are some simple ways to check the latest updates:

Check messages from the school or class teacher.

Visit the official website or social media pages of the district administration.

Follow weather alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Contact the school transport team if heavy rain or waterlogging affects travel.

Confirm the date and district mentioned in any official school holiday order.

Conclusion

Most schools across India are expected to remain open on October 27, 2026, as no nationwide school holiday has been announced. However, heavy rainfall and cyclone-related weather concerns could lead to local closures in some areas.

Parents should check official school and district notifications for the latest updates before sending their children to school.