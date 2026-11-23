Tollywood's popular couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna grabbed everyone's attention with their appearance at a grand wedding reception in Chennai. The couple, popularly known as ViRosh, attended the celebration of a popular Kollywood music director and blessed the newlyweds.

Vijay and Rashmika looked happy as they arrived at the event together. Their pictures from the reception are now going viral on social media. Fans were excited to see the couple together, and many netizens shared comments about their appearance.

The couple also spent some time interacting with other guests at the event. Indian cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni was among the celebrities spotted at the reception. Pictures of Dhoni chatting with Vijay and Rashmika have also attracted attention online.

Vijay and Rashmika's Latest Movie Update

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna recently appeared together in Ranabaali. The film was directed by Rahul Sankrityan and received a moderate response at the box office.

Their on-screen chemistry was one of the major talking points among fans. Audiences are now looking forward to seeing the duo in more projects together.

Rashmika Mandanna's Mysaa Release Postponed

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is preparing for the release of her upcoming film Mysaa. The movie has already created curiosity among fans.

Recently, the makers released the song 'Osey Ramulamma' from the film. The track received a positive response and attracted attention on social media.

Mysaa was originally scheduled to release on November 27. However, the makers have postponed the release. They have stated that the new release date will be announced soon.

With Vijay and Rashmika's latest appearance alongside Dhoni becoming a talking point, their fans are eagerly waiting for more updates about the couple's upcoming films.

Few clicks of @TheDeverakonda & @iamRashmika from yesterday night's #Anirudh & #Kaviya reception party 🎉 https://t.co/PgH4Djeo4u — Vijay Deverakonda Trends (@VDTrendsOffl) November 23, 2026

Also read: Karthika Pournami 2026: Date, Tithi Timings, Significance and Puja Vidhi