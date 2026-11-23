Akkineni Naga Chaitanya is celebrating his birthday today, and wishes have been pouring in from fans, friends and family members. Among the birthday greetings, a special wish from his wife, actress Sobhita Dhulipala, has caught the attention of fans.

Sobhita's birthday wishes for Naga Chaitanya have become a talking point among their followers, as fans are celebrating the actor's special day on social media. The couple has been receiving love and attention from fans ever since their wedding.

Meanwhile, actor Venkatesh also shared a special birthday message for his nephew Naga Chaitanya. He posted a photograph with Chaitanya and wished him endless happiness, good health and lots of love. Fans joined the celebrations by sharing their birthday wishes for the actor.

Naga Chaitanya's Upcoming Movies

On the professional front, Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Vrushakarma. The shooting has reportedly been completed, and the film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 4. Karthik Dandu is directing the project.

The film has created interest among audiences, who are eagerly waiting to see Chaitanya in a new role.