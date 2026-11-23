Telugu actor Vishnu Manchu is set to collaborate with Tamil actor and filmmaker Prabhu Deva for an upcoming directorial venture. The yet-to-be-titled project is described as a Telugu-Tamil action thriller and will mark Vishnu Manchu's debut in Tamil cinema.

Vishnu Manchu will play the lead role in the film, while further details about the supporting cast and technical crew are expected to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Prabhu Deva has several projects lined up as an actor. His upcoming Tamil film Moonwalk is scheduled for a December release. He is also part of filmmaking Karthik Subbaraj's upcoming Netflix project, which features Atharvaa and Upendra. Additionally, Prabhu Deva will share screen space with his frequent collaborator Vadivelu in the zombie comedy Bang Bang.

He is also set to reunite with actress Simran for Kamal Sridevi, a Tamil romantic film directed by debutant Krishnanand Kottarapattu. According to reports, Kamal Sridevi was filmed in a single schedule across Chennai and Munnar and is currently in the final stages of production.

Kamal Sridevi is produced by Soundarya Rajinikanth and also features Mithun Jai Shankar and Smeha Manimegalai in supporting roles. Written and directed by Krishnanand Kottarapattu, the film is described as a romantic entertainer.

On the other hand, Vishnu Manchu was last seen in the Telugu mythological drama Kannappa, which featured a star-studded cast, including Prabhas, Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar.

Speaking about the film in an earlier interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Vishnu said that he felt a strong connection to the story of Kannappa and wanted to bring it to the present generation. He also spoke about how questioning one's beliefs can lead to a deeper understanding of one's relationship with God.

The collaboration is expected to bring together two established names from Telugu and Tamil cinema. More details about the film's title, cast and production schedule are awaited.