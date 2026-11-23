Gold prices recorded a sharp increase in India on Monday, November 23, 2026. According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.26 lakh per 10 grams, 22-carat gold is around ₹1.16 lakh per 10 grams, while 18-carat gold is priced at around ₹94 thousand per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver is trading at ₹1.75 lakh per kg across most cities.

Gold Prices Today - November 23, 2026:

Chennai

24K Gold: ₹1,26,560

22K Gold: ₹1,16,000

18K Gold: ₹94,950

Mumbai

24K Gold: ₹1,26,560

22K Gold: ₹1,16,000

18K Gold: ₹94,910

Delhi

24K Gold: ₹1,26,710

22K Gold: ₹1,16,150

18K Gold: ₹95,060

Kolkata

24K Gold: ₹1,26,560

22K Gold: ₹1,16,000

18K Gold: ₹94,910

Bengaluru

24K Gold: ₹1,26,560

22K Gold: ₹1,16,000

18K Gold: ₹94,910

Hyderabad

24K Gold: ₹1,26,560

22K Gold: ₹1,16,000

18K Gold: ₹94,910

Kerala

24K Gold: ₹1,26,560

22K Gold: ₹1,16,000

18K Gold: ₹94,910

Pune

24K Gold: ₹1,26,560

22K Gold: ₹1,16,000

18K Gold: ₹94,910

Vadodara

24K Gold: ₹1,26,610

22K Gold: ₹1,16,050

18K Gold: ₹94,960

Ahmedabad

24K Gold: ₹1,26,610

22K Gold: ₹1,16,050

18K Gold: ₹94,960

Silver Prices Today - November 23, 2026: