Gold and Silver Prices Rise Today, November 23, 2026: Check City-Wise Rates
Gold prices recorded a sharp increase in India on Monday, November 23, 2026. According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.26 lakh per 10 grams, 22-carat gold is around ₹1.16 lakh per 10 grams, while 18-carat gold is priced at around ₹94 thousand per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver is trading at ₹1.75 lakh per kg across most cities.
Gold Prices Today - November 23, 2026:
Chennai
- 24K Gold: ₹1,26,560
- 22K Gold: ₹1,16,000
- 18K Gold: ₹94,950
Mumbai
- 24K Gold: ₹1,26,560
- 22K Gold: ₹1,16,000
- 18K Gold: ₹94,910
Delhi
- 24K Gold: ₹1,26,710
- 22K Gold: ₹1,16,150
- 18K Gold: ₹95,060
Kolkata
- 24K Gold: ₹1,26,560
- 22K Gold: ₹1,16,000
- 18K Gold: ₹94,910
Bengaluru
- 24K Gold: ₹1,26,560
- 22K Gold: ₹1,16,000
- 18K Gold: ₹94,910
Hyderabad
- 24K Gold: ₹1,26,560
- 22K Gold: ₹1,16,000
- 18K Gold: ₹94,910
Kerala
- 24K Gold: ₹1,26,560
- 22K Gold: ₹1,16,000
- 18K Gold: ₹94,910
Pune
- 24K Gold: ₹1,26,560
- 22K Gold: ₹1,16,000
- 18K Gold: ₹94,910
Vadodara
- 24K Gold: ₹1,26,610
- 22K Gold: ₹1,16,050
- 18K Gold: ₹94,960
Ahmedabad
- 24K Gold: ₹1,26,610
- 22K Gold: ₹1,16,050
- 18K Gold: ₹94,960
Silver Prices Today - November 23, 2026:
- Chennai: ₹1,75,000
- Mumbai: ₹1,75,000
- Delhi: ₹1,75,000
- Kolkata: ₹1,75,000
- Bengaluru: ₹1,75,000
- Hyderabad: ₹1,75,000
- Kerala: ₹1,75,000
- Pune: ₹1,75,000
- Vadodara: ₹1,75,000
- Ahmedabad: ₹1,75,000