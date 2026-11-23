After speculation over a possible delay, Naga Chaitanya's upcoming film 'Vrushakarma' is still on track for its scheduled theatrical release on December 4, 2026. The makers have put an end to postponement rumours by announcing the film's trailer release date as November 25. Directed by Kartik Varma Dandu, who previously helmed 'Virupaksha', the film is a mythological adventure thriller featuring Naga Chaitanya in the lead role, alongside Meenakshi Chaudhary and Sparsh Shrivastava.

Over the past few days, reports had suggested that the film might miss its December 4 release due to post-production delays, with a Christmas release being discussed as an alternative. However, the makers' latest announcement has reaffirmed the December 4 release date.

The trailer announcement has also set the stage for the film's final promotional campaign ahead of its theatrical release.

Trailer Announcement Puts Postponement Rumours to Rest

Putting an end to speculation about a possible delay, the makers of 'Vrushakarma' have realffirmed the film's December 4, 2026 theatrical release. Through a social media post, the team announcement that the film's trailer will be released on November 25. " You have already seen the glimpses, you have felt the mystery. Now it is time to see the real world," the makers started in their announcement, building anticipation for the trailer.

The team also confirmed that 'Vrushakarma' will arrive in theatres worldwide on December 4 as previously scheduled. Meanwhile, trade reports suggest that special premiere shows are likely to begin overseas on the night of December 3, followed by morning shows in Telugu states on December 4. However, the premiere timings are yet to be independently confirmed.

Vrushakarma: Story, Cast and Technical Team

'Vrushakarma' is said to revolve around ancient caves, hidden treasures and mysterious prophecies. The story and screenplay are penned by creative director Sukumar, while BVSN Prasad is producing the film under the banners of Sukumar Writings and Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra.

The film reportedly has a runtime of approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes. Its narrative begins in an ancient cave and follows the discovery of a treasure connected to a royal dynasty. The mystery unfolds through ancient sculptures and secret symbols, leading to a larger threat.

Naga Chaitanya will reported appear in a different avatar as a character connected to the prophecy. Meenakshi Chaudhary plays Daksha, an archaeologist, while Sparsh Srivastava, known for his performance in 'Laapataa Ladies', is said play a key antagonist.

The supporting cast includes Jayaram, Satya, Zarina Wahab and Dayanand Reddy. The film's music and background score are composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, who is known for his work in 'Kantara' and 'Virupaksha'.

With the trailer scheduled for November 25 and the theatrical release set for December 4, interest in the film is building among Naga Chaitanya's fans.