The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a new recruitment notification for various Isolated Category posts in Indian Railways. Through CEN 09/2026, the board will fill a total of 191 vacancies across different departments.

The recruitment includes posts such as Chief Law Assistant, Public Prosecutor, Junior Translator, Staff and Welfare Inspector, Senior Publicity Inspector and others. Interested candidates can apply online by meeting the required educational qualifications and age criteria.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility, application fee, salary, selection process and exam pattern below.

RRB Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details

A total of 191 vacancies are available for the following posts:

Chief Law Assistant – 17 posts

Public Prosecutor – 21 posts

Senior Publicity Inspector – 8 posts

Junior Translator (Hindi) – 79 posts

Staff and Welfare Inspector – 27 posts

Scientific Assistant (Training) – 3 posts

Lab Assistant Grade III (Chemist and Metallurgist) – 36 posts

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have the required educational qualifications from a recognised university, board or institution. The qualifications vary depending on the post.

Applicants may need qualifications such as Intermediate or 10+2 with science subjects, a bachelor's degree, a law degree, a master's degree or a postgraduate diploma.

Candidates who are waiting for their final examination results are not eligible to apply for this recruitment.

Age Limit

The age limit varies according to the post. Candidates must meet the prescribed age criteria, which range from 22 to 40 years.

Age relaxation will be applicable to eligible reserved categories as per government rules.

Application Fee

Candidates must pay the application fee based on their category.

SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Women, Transgender, Minorities and EBC candidates – Rs. 250

Other candidates – Rs. 500

Applicants must pay the fee through the available online payment methods.

Salary Details

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from Rs. 19,900 to Rs. 44,900, depending on the post.

Additional allowances and benefits will be provided as per Indian Railways and government rules.

RRB Recruitment 2026 Selection Process

The selection process includes the following stages:

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Translation Test for Junior Translator (Hindi) posts only

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the required selection stages and merit.

RRB Exam Pattern

The computer-based examination will have 100 questions carrying a total of 100 marks.

Professional Ability – 50 questions, 50 marks

General Awareness – 15 questions, 15 marks

General Intelligence and Reasoning – 15 questions, 15 marks

Mathematics – 10 questions, 10 marks

General Science – 10 questions, 10 marks

The examination will have a total of 100 questions for 100 marks.

Important Dates

Notification Number: CEN 09/2026

Last date to submit applications: December 4, 2026

Last date for fee payment: December 6, 2026

Application window mentioned in the notification details: December 7 to 16, 2026

Eligible candidates should check the official RRB notification carefully and confirm the application dates before submitting their forms.