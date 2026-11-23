RRB Recruitment 2026: Apply for 191 Railway Vacancies
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a new recruitment notification for various Isolated Category posts in Indian Railways. Through CEN 09/2026, the board will fill a total of 191 vacancies across different departments.
The recruitment includes posts such as Chief Law Assistant, Public Prosecutor, Junior Translator, Staff and Welfare Inspector, Senior Publicity Inspector and others. Interested candidates can apply online by meeting the required educational qualifications and age criteria.
Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility, application fee, salary, selection process and exam pattern below.
RRB Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details
A total of 191 vacancies are available for the following posts:
- Chief Law Assistant – 17 posts
- Public Prosecutor – 21 posts
- Senior Publicity Inspector – 8 posts
- Junior Translator (Hindi) – 79 posts
- Staff and Welfare Inspector – 27 posts
- Scientific Assistant (Training) – 3 posts
- Lab Assistant Grade III (Chemist and Metallurgist) – 36 posts
Educational Qualification
Candidates must have the required educational qualifications from a recognised university, board or institution. The qualifications vary depending on the post.
Applicants may need qualifications such as Intermediate or 10+2 with science subjects, a bachelor's degree, a law degree, a master's degree or a postgraduate diploma.
Candidates who are waiting for their final examination results are not eligible to apply for this recruitment.
Age Limit
The age limit varies according to the post. Candidates must meet the prescribed age criteria, which range from 22 to 40 years.
Age relaxation will be applicable to eligible reserved categories as per government rules.
Application Fee
Candidates must pay the application fee based on their category.
SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Women, Transgender, Minorities and EBC candidates – Rs. 250
Other candidates – Rs. 500
Applicants must pay the fee through the available online payment methods.
Salary Details
Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from Rs. 19,900 to Rs. 44,900, depending on the post.
Additional allowances and benefits will be provided as per Indian Railways and government rules.
RRB Recruitment 2026 Selection Process
The selection process includes the following stages:
- Computer-Based Test (CBT)
- Translation Test for Junior Translator (Hindi) posts only
- Document Verification
- Medical Examination
Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the required selection stages and merit.
RRB Exam Pattern
The computer-based examination will have 100 questions carrying a total of 100 marks.
- Professional Ability – 50 questions, 50 marks
- General Awareness – 15 questions, 15 marks
- General Intelligence and Reasoning – 15 questions, 15 marks
- Mathematics – 10 questions, 10 marks
- General Science – 10 questions, 10 marks
The examination will have a total of 100 questions for 100 marks.
Important Dates
Notification Number: CEN 09/2026
Last date to submit applications: December 4, 2026
Last date for fee payment: December 6, 2026
Application window mentioned in the notification details: December 7 to 16, 2026
Eligible candidates should check the official RRB notification carefully and confirm the application dates before submitting their forms.