Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan celebrated his 36th birthday on November 22, 2026. Actress Sreeleela caught everyone's attention by sharing a special birthday wish for him on social media.

Sreeleela posted a picture featuring herself with Kartik Aaryan on her Instagram account. Along with the photograph, she shared a sweet message calling him a "dose of dopamine". She also added a playful note asking him to take a break from shooting and rest on his birthday.

Her birthday post quickly attracted attention from fans and sparked fresh discussions about their relationship. The two actors have been linked by dating rumours since March 2025, when they started working together on an upcoming romantic musical directed by Anurag Basu.

Their public appearances and social media interactions have continued to fuel speculation. However, neither Kartik nor Sreeleela has officially confirmed the dating rumours.

Kartik had earlier stated that he was single in 2025. Sreeleela's mother also clarified in May 2026 that her association with Kartik's mother was through their medical profession.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela are working together for the first time in Anurag Basu's romantic musical. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 30, 2027. The project is produced by Bhushan Kumar and features music by Pritam.

Sreeleela's birthday wish has once again brought the actors into the spotlight, with fans discussing their bond on social media.