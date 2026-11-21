The team of Alias Rukmini celebrated the film with a Jam Party, expressing their excitement over the project. Presenter Nani shared his satisfaction with the film’s outcome, while Nithiin became emotional as he spoke about the experience.

Overwhelmed with happiness, Nithiin described Alias Rukmini as the best film of his career so far. He expressed immense pride and confidence in the project, adding that his heart was filled with joy.

Speaking about his association with the project, Nani said that Alias Rukmini had made 2026 a particularly special year for him. He recalled being impressed by the story when Murali first narrated it, describing it as promising and beautiful. He added that the final film exceeded his expectations with its honesty and emotional depth.

Nani also appreciated Murali Kanth Devasoth’s filmmaking approach, comparing his creative sensibilities to those of legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja.

The event also brought back nostalgic memories for Nani and Nithiin. Recalling his early days as an assistant director, Nani revealed that he had once worked on one of Nithiin’s films. He described the connection as a full-circle moment, saying that a part of his journey had been associated with Nithiin’s early career, while a chapter of Nithiin’s new beginning was now connected to his own journey.

Nani also reflected on Nithiin’s growth as an actor, recalling his performances in films such as Jayam, Ishq and Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde. However, he believes Alias Rukmini will present a different side of the actor.

Praising Nithiin’s portrayal of Krishna, Nani said his consistent performance would surprise audiences and highlight his abilities as an actor.

He also had words of appreciation for Aafia Sayed, describing her as a wonderful discovery. After watching the initial rushes, Nani expressed his happiness with her performance and said that the role of Rukmini could become one of the most memorable characters in her career.

Nani further acknowledged Deepthi Ganta’s contribution to strengthening the reputation of his production banner. He explained that before Deepthi joined the team, the films produced under his banner helped build his personal brand.

However, her association has added another dimension, with the production ventures themselves now contributing significantly to the banner's brand value.