Suriya, who once captivated audiences with his powerful mass entertainers, proved his versatility and box-office potential with films like Ghajini and Singam. However, his career witnessed a challenging phase as several of his subsequent films failed to meet expectations. After struggling to regain his momentum, the actor is now making a strong comeback.

With back-to-back successes through Kuruppu and Viswanatham & Sons, Suriya appears to have regained his winning streak. His recently released film Scene has also received a positive response, earning him appreciation while delivering encouraging returns as a producer.

Following this hat-trick of successes, Suriya is reportedly becoming more selective about his projects. His upcoming film lineup looks promising, with the actor focusing on strong scripts and diverse roles.

Suriya is currently working with director TJ Gnanavel, best known for his critically acclaimed film Jai Bhim. The upcoming project marks the reunion of the actor-director duo after their earlier collaboration.

Backed by Hombale Films, the film is expected to bring together meaningful storytelling and commercial elements. With Gnanavel's reputation for socially relevant cinema, expectations are high for this combination.

After this project, Suriya is reportedly set to collaborate with director Arun Matheswaran, known for films such as Rocky, Saani Kaayidham and Captain Miller. The project is being discussed as Suriya's 49th film, although the collaboration is yet to receive official confirmation.

If the reports materialise, this fresh combination could bring an interesting new dimension to Suriya's filmography.

Suriya's 50th film is reportedly set to be a sequel to Karuppu. Director RJ Balaji had earlier hinted at the possibility of a continuation through the film's climax. He has now reportedly begun working on the sequel's script, with discussions said to be in the final stages. According to industry reports, the project is expected to be produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, with filming likely to begin next year.

Meanwhile, Suriya is also attracting from the Telugu film industry. Reports suggest that Geetha Arts is keen to collaborate with the actor and is looking for a suitable director for the project. Director Trivikram Srinivas has also expressed his interest in working with Suriya.

In fact, he recently revealed that he had narrated a story to the actor earlier but could not impress him with it. He remains hopeful about collaborating with Suriya in the future.

With several projects reportedly in discussion across Tamil and Telugu cinema, Suriya appears to have a busy few years ahead.