Salman Khan’s upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is all set to hit theatres on December 4. The film’s release was postponed several times, but the makers have finally locked the date.

However, the movie will face competition from Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film Eetha, which is also scheduled to release on December 4. Both films are expected to compete at the box office.

Salman Khan recently spoke about the release clash during an interview. He revealed that his film was initially scheduled to release on November 20. Due to technical reasons, the date was moved to November 27. After several changes, the team finally decided to release the movie on December 4.

Salman also mentioned that Shah Rukh Khan’s film is scheduled to release on December 24. He said he would never compete with Shah Rukh Khan, which was one of the reasons behind finalising the December 4 release date.

However, Salman was unaware that Shraddha Kapoor’s Eetha was also releasing on the same day. He said he had already called Shraddha and apologised for the clash.

Salman added that both Maatrubhumi and Eetha are good films and expressed his wish for audiences to support both movies. His comments have drawn attention as the two films prepare for a simultaneous theatrical release.