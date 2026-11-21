ENE Repeat, the sequel to the popular Telugu buddy comedy Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi, is performing well at the box office. The film has recorded a strong opening and continues to attract audiences during its first weekend.

Starring Vishwak Sen, Abhinav Gomatam, Srinath Maganti and Venkatesh Kakumanu, the film is directed by Tharun Bhascker. The reunion of the popular gang has created excitement among movie lovers, especially youngsters.

ENE Repeat collected Rs. 15.27 crore gross on its first day. On the second day, the movie earned another Rs. 7.85 crore. With these numbers, its total worldwide gross collection reached Rs. 23.12 crore in just two days.

The film is expected to see a rise in collections over the weekend, with audiences likely to turn up in larger numbers on Saturday and Sunday.

The youthful entertainer is receiving a good response in the Nizam region and overseas markets. Its comedy, friendship and familiar characters are helping it connect with young moviegoers.

Shivatmika Rajasekhar and Anisha Ambrose play the female leads in the film. Srujan Yarabolu and Sandeep Nagireddy produced the movie together, while Vivek Sagar composed the music.

With a promising opening weekend and encouraging box-office numbers, ENE Repeat is hoping to continue its strong run in theatres in the coming days.