SS Rajamouli's upcoming film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, is creating huge expectations among movie lovers. Along with the film's theatrical release, its OTT business has also become a major talking point.

According to reports, Netflix is in discussions with the makers to acquire the digital streaming rights of Varanasi. The OTT deal is expected to be worth between Rs. 400 crore and Rs. 450 crore. However, the agreement has not been officially confirmed yet.

The producers are reportedly planning to complete the OTT deal by the end of November. If the negotiations are successful, the film could secure one of the biggest digital deals in Indian cinema.

Meanwhile, the post-production work is progressing. The makers are reportedly aiming to complete the main post-production work by January 2027, followed by other technical preparations in February and March.

The film has also reportedly secured a major theatrical business deal in the Telugu states. Mythri Movie Makers is said to have acquired the theatrical distribution rights for around Rs. 290 crore.

Varanasi features Mahesh Babu in the lead role, with Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran playing important characters. The film is directed by SS Rajamouli and is being made on a grand scale.

The makers have announced April 7, 2027, as the worldwide theatrical release date. With strong expectations surrounding its theatrical and digital business, Varanasi is one of the most anticipated Indian films.

Whether Netflix will finalise the reported Rs. 450 crore OTT deal remains to be seen. An official announcement from the filmmakers is awaited.