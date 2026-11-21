Three different films have hit theatres this week, giving Telugu movie lovers multiple options for their weekend entertainment. The releases include two Telugu films, ENE Repeat and Aakasamlo Oka Tara, and the dubbed movie OM.

Interestingly, all three movies belong to different genres and are made for different types of audiences. While one focuses on friendship and comedy, another highlights family relationships and emotions. The third film offers action and thrills.

ENE Repeat Targets Young Audiences

ENE Repeat, the sequel to the popular film Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi, is mainly targeting youngsters. The original movie was released in 2018 and became a favourite among young audiences because of its comedy, friendship and entertaining characters.

After eight years, the same gang has returned with another film. This has created curiosity among fans who enjoyed the first instalment. The movie is expected to attract youngsters who want to spend time with friends and enjoy a fun-filled theatrical experience.

Aakasamlo Oka Tara May Attract Families

Dulquer Salmaan's Aakasamlo Oka Tara is another important release this week. The film received a positive response on its first day and is expected to connect well with family audiences.

The story deals with family emotions, the bond between husband and wife and the importance of chasing dreams. These elements could make the film a suitable choice for people looking for an emotional family entertainer. Dulquer Salmaan's popularity among Telugu moviegoers is also expected to help the film.

OM Offers Action and Thrills

For viewers who enjoy action movies, Dhanush's OM is another option in theatres. The film also features Sai Pallavi and Mammootty in important roles.

The movie is based on the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling and offers an action thriller experience. It had created good expectations before its release. However, the film has received mixed reactions from Telugu audiences. As a result, its theatrical response is currently not as strong as the other two releases.

Which Movie Is Leading the Race?

Among this week's three releases, ENE Repeat and Aakasamlo Oka Tara appear to have more attention from Telugu audiences.

ENE Repeat is counting on its young fan base and the popularity of the original film. Aakasamlo Oka Tara is trying to attract families with its emotional story. OM, on the other hand, is depending on viewers who enjoy action thrillers.

For those planning a movie outing with friends, ENE Repeat could be an interesting choice. Families may prefer Aakasamlo Oka Tara, while action movie fans can give OM a try.

With three films offering different types of entertainment, the weekend box-office performance will reveal which movie connects with the largest audience.