Kannada actress Payal Chengappa made her Tollywood debut with Mayookha, an A-certified psychological thriller directed by Shree Tej SK. The film also marks Shree Tej SK's debut as a director.

Despite receiving limited promotional attention, Mayookha arrived in theatres on October 9, 2026. Following its theatrical run, the film has now made its digital debut and is available to stream in Telugu on Amazon Prime Video.

Interestingly, the film received recognition even before its theatrical release, winning the Best Mystery Movie award at the New York International Film Awards.

Alongside Payal Chengappa, the film features Dev D, Muralidhar Goud and Aman Masud in key supporting roles. Sasidhar Nalla has produced the project, while Sibi Mathew Alex has composed the music.

The film's digital release is expected to provide it with an opportunity to reach a wider audiences, particularly viewers who prefer watching regional cinema an OTT platforms, Psychological thrillers often attracts audiences through suspense, mystery and unexpected developments, making the genre an interesting choice for a theatrical projects.

With its award recognition at an international film festival, Mayookha also adds another achievements to its journey. The film brings together a debutant director and an actress making her entry into Telugu cinema, along with an ensemble supporting cast and a dedicated team. Its availability on Amazon Prime Video now allows Telugu film enthusiasts to explore the project from the comfort of their homes.

The film's arrival on a popular streaming platform could help it gain attention beyond its initial theatrical audience. OTT platform have increasingly become an important space for regional films, allowing smaller productions and debut project to connects with viewers across different regions.

For Mayookha, the digital release offers an opportunity to introduce its mystery-driven storyline to a broader Telugu-speaking audience and attract viewers interested in psychological thrillers.