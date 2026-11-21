Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, is once again in the news over her marriage rumours. This time, her name is being linked to Bollywood actor Rajveer Deol, the younger son of Sunny Deol.

According to reports circulating on social media, Sara and Rajveer reportedly met at a party. Their friendship is said to have grown, and discussions about marriage have allegedly taken place between their families.

The reports further claim that Sara, who is 30 years old, and Rajveer, who is 32, may get married in 2027. However, neither family has confirmed these reports so far.

Rajveer Deol belongs to the famous Deol family. He is the younger son of Sunny Deol and grandson of veteran actor Dharmendra. Rajveer made his acting debut in 2023 with the Hindi romantic film Dono.

Earlier, Sara Tendulkar's name was frequently linked to Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. Rumours about their relationship and possible marriage became popular on social media. However, neither Sara nor Shubman officially confirmed their relationship.

If the latest reports turn out to be true, the marriage would bring together two well-known families from Indian cricket and Bollywood. For now, the wedding news remains unconfirmed, as neither the Tendulkar family nor the Deol family has responded to the speculation.