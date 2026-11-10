Mythri Movie Makers Bags Mahesh Babu's Varanasi Rights

Superstar Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli are working together for the first time on the much-awaited global adventure film Varanasi. The film features Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra as the female lead, while Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the antagonist. KL Narayana and SS Karthikeya are jointly producing this big-budget project. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on April 7, 2027.

There is huge excitement surrounding Varanasi across the country. Even small updates about the film quickly become popular on social media. Now, an interesting report about its theatrical business has become a major talking point in the film industry.

According to reports, popular production house Mythri Movie Makers has acquired the theatrical distribution rights for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The deal is reportedly worth a massive Rs. 290 crore. However, the makers of the film and Mythri Movie Makers are yet to make an official announcement about the agreement.

If the reported deal is confirmed, Varanasi will create a new record in the Telugu film industry. So far, SS Rajamouli's RRR holds the record for the highest theatrical business in the Telugu states. The film's theatrical rights were reportedly sold for Rs. 225 crore.

Reports also suggest that leading production houses such as Sri Venkateswara Creations and Sithara Entertainments competed to acquire the theatrical rights of Varanasi. However, Mythri Movie Makers reportedly won the deal with its massive offer.

The combination of Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli is one of the biggest reasons behind the film's growing demand. This is their first collaboration, and audiences across the country are eagerly waiting to see what they have created. The film is being made on a grand scale with an international storyline, a huge budget and a popular star cast.

The reported Rs. 290 crore deal has made Mahesh Babu's fans even more excited. So far, the makers have released only a few pictures and a glimpse of the movie. Fans are now waiting for more updates about the project.

There is also strong buzz that the makers may reveal another major update about Varanasi in November. However, an official confirmation is still awaited. With its massive scale and record-breaking business reports, the film has already created huge expectations among movie lovers.