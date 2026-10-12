Why SS Rajamouli Is Not Satisfied With Indian Epic Movies?

Director SS Rajamouli has opened up about his vision for Indian epics and explained why his upcoming film Varanasi is special to him. The filmmaker said he was not fully satisfied with how Indian epics were presented in films despite appreciating certain scenes in earlier mythological movies.

In a recent interview, Rajamouli explained that the grandeur of Indian epics was not always reflected properly on screen. He believes these stories have enormous potential and deserve to be presented on a much bigger scale, with powerful emotions and visuals.

The director now sees Varanasi as an opportunity to explore this vision and push the boundaries of Indian cinema. He wants to create a cinematic experience that captures the grand scale of epic storytelling while connecting with modern audiences.

Rajamouli is known for making visually spectacular films such as Baahubali and RRR. Both films received attention for their large-scale storytelling, action sequences and emotional moments. With Varanasi, he is aiming to take his filmmaking ambitions to another level.

The film stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. The project has generated considerable curiosity among movie lovers, particularly because of Rajamouli's reputation for creating ambitious cinematic experiences.

His latest comments have raised expectations surrounding Varanasi. Fans are now eager to see how the director brings his vision to life on the big screen.