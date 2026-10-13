Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Week 6 Nominations See Heated Fights

The sixth-week nomination process in Bigg Boss Telugu 10 has started with heated arguments among the contestants. Trigun and Aman got into a major verbal fight, while Mukesh Gowda and other housemates also became involved in the nomination drama.

The latest nomination task began after Bigg Boss introduced a new twist called “Road Block” under the Wild Fire theme. Wildcard contestant Sivakumar selected Rohit and Trigun for a competition. Rohit won the task and got the opportunity to begin the nomination process.

Rohit nominated Temper Vamsi and Jhansi, explaining his reasons. However, the nomination soon turned into a heated argument between Rohit and Vamsi. Both contestants exchanged strong words, and Vamsi was eventually nominated.

Aman, Mukesh and Trigun Get Into a Fight

Later, Neethu Nataraj selected Aman and Mukesh Gowda for another competition. Mukesh won the task and earned the power to nominate contestants.

The nomination process led to an argument involving Aman, Mukesh and Trigun. Aman wanted to nominate Shalini, and the discussion quickly turned into a heated exchange. Trigun and Aman challenged each other with aggressive remarks, forcing other housemates to intervene and calm them down.

The contestants continued to argue during the nominations, raising concerns about the behaviour inside the house. Varshini and Soundarya Rajan were also mentioned during the ongoing nomination process.

Will Nagarjuna Take Action?

The repeated fights inside the house have raised questions about whether host Nagarjuna Akkineni will take action against the contestants. The housemates had previously been warned with yellow cards over their behaviour.

With the sixth-week nomination process continuing amid arguments and accusations, viewers are waiting to see how the remaining nominations unfold and whether Bigg Boss will take strict action against those involved in the fights.