Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Visit Tirumala Ahead of Ranabaali Release

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna visited Tirumala on Tuesday, October 13, to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara ahead of their upcoming film Ranabaali. The couple participated in the Suprabhata Seva at the Tirumala temple in the early hours of the morning.

The actors offered prayers and wished for the success of their new film. Pictures and videos from their temple visit have attracted attention on social media, with fans gathering to catch a glimpse of the stars.

Ranabaali to Release on October 16

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna play the lead roles in Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The historical action drama is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on October 16, 2026.

The film is set against the backdrop of British rule and the Great South Indian Famine. The makers have been promoting the movie ahead of its theatrical release, raising expectations among fans.

Special Prayers During Tirumala Brahmotsavams

The actors' visit coincided with the ongoing Navaratri Brahmotsavams at Tirumala. Their presence at the temple attracted attention from devotees and fans.

With the film's release just days away, the couple's visit has become a talking point among movie lovers. Fans are now looking forward to watching Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna together on the big screen in Ranabaali.