Ranbir Kapoor has already offered audiences a glimpse of his portrayal of Lord Rama in Ramayana. Now, Mahesh Babu’s upcoming appearance as the mythological character in SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi is generating considerable curiosity.

Mahesh Babu’s Rama avatar is expected to be one of the film’s major highlights. Although the actor will reportedly appear as Lord Rama only in a particular portion of the film, the character is said to play a significant role in shaping the overall narrative.

Interestingly, the buzz surrounding the character goes beyond Mahesh Babu’s appearance. Sources suggest that Rajamouli has given a distinctive treatment to the portrayal of Rama, particularly through the way the mythological character is connected to the present-day storyline.

The character’s design, Mahesh Babu’s screen presence and Rajamouli’s storytelling approach are expected to make this portion particularly interesting for audiences.

With anticipation surrounding Varanasi continuing to build, Mahesh Babu’s portrayal of Lord Rama is already emerging as one of the film’s most discussed aspects ahead of its theatrical release in 2027.

One of the most interesting aspects of this portrayal is the creative freedom Rajamouli appears to be exploring with the character. Rather than presenting Rama solely through a conventional mythological lens, the filmmakers is reportedly connecting the character to the film's contemporary setting.

This approach could offer audiences a different perspective on how mythological can be woven into a modern cinematic narrative. Mahesh Babu's casting has also added to the curiosity surrounding the sequences. Know for his screen presence, the actor's portrayal of such an iconic mythological figure is expected to bring a distinct dimension to the film.

While details about his costume, appearance and performance remian under wraps, audiences are eager to see how Rajamouli has envisioned the character.

The collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli is itself a major reason behind the growing expectation surrounding engaging Varanasi. The filmmaking is known for presenting larger-than-life characters and emotionally engaging narratives.

How he brings together mythology, contemporary storytelling and Mahesh Babu's portray of Rama will be something audiences look forward to when the film reaches theaters.