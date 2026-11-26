The wedding season is in full swing, with several celebrities preparing to begin a new chapter in their personal lives. Tollywood is also witnessing wedding celebrations, with actors Teja Sajja and Sai Dharam Tej making headlines for their upcoming marriages.

Actor Teja Sajja, who gained nationwide recognition with the film 'Hanu-Man', is set to get married in December 2026. The actor has confirmed that his wedding will take place in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Meanwhile, Sai Dharam Tej, now known as Sai Durgha Tej, has also announced an important development in his personal life. He got engaged to Kiran on November 5, 2026, and their wedding is scheduled for December 10 in Hyderabad.

Amid these celebrations, a special wedding took place in the family of late Tollywood comedian M. S. Narayana. His granddaughter recently tied the knot in a grand ceremony attended by family members and several film personalities.

Popular Tollywood actor Rao Ramesh was among those present at the wedding. He blessed the newly married couple and shared the joyous occasion with the family. A video featuring the actor at the wedding has reportedly gone viral on social media, attracting the attention of Telugu cinema fans.

M. S. Narayana was one of the most popular comedians in the Telugu film industry. Known for his unique comic timing and entertaining performances, he acted in more than 700 films during his career. He earned a special place in the hearts of audiences through his memorable roles in several successful movies.

The veteran comedian passed away on January 23, 2015, in Hyderabad due to multiple organ failure. He is survived by his children, including son Vikram and daughter Sasikiran.

Even years after his passing, M. S. Narayana continues to be remembered for his contribution to Telugu cinema and the laughter he brought to audiences.