SS Rajamouli's much-awaited film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, may not release on its originally announced date of April 7, 2027. Reports suggest that the makers are considering postponing the film due to the extensive visual effects and post-production work still underway.

The film has been mounted on a massive scale, with several high-end action sequences and complex visual effects. Rajamouli is reportedly keen to ensure that every technical aspect meets his expectations. He does not want to rush the post-production process just to meet the announced release date.

The film's shooting has already been completed, and the team is currently working on computer-generated imagery (CGI) and re-recording. Dubbing is also expected to begin. The makers recently shared an update about the film's progress but did not comment on the postponement rumours.

According to industry reports, August 2027 is being discussed as a possible alternative release window. However, the filmmakers have not officially confirmed any change in the release date. April 7, 2027, remains the announced date for now.

Varanasi marks the first collaboration between Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in important roles. Mahesh Babu plays Rudhra, Priyanka Chopra appears as Mandakini, while Prithviraj plays Kumbha.

The film is one of the most anticipated Indian projects, with its large-scale production and international ambitions raising expectations among audiences. Fans are now waiting for an official announcement from the makers about its theatrical release plans.