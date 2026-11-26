Finding a job has become a major challenge for many young graduates in India. Every year, lakhs of students complete their education in different fields and enter the job market. However, the number of available jobs is not always enough to meet the growing demand. As a result, competition for IT jobs has increased significantly.

A video that is now going viral on social media has once again drawn attention to this situation. The clip is reportedly from a hiring drive believed to be associated with IT company Wipro in Hyderabad. It shows thousands of young job seekers standing in long queues, hoping to get an opportunity to work.

The video has attracted considerable attention because of the large number of candidates waiting for jobs. However, there is no official confirmation that the footage is actually from a Wipro recruitment drive in Hyderabad. The location and the company's involvement have not been independently verified.

Why Are So Many Youngsters Struggling to Find IT Jobs?

The viral video has started discussions about the growing competition in the IT sector. Many people believe that the situation highlights the gap between the number of graduates entering the job market and the opportunities available to them.

Engineering continues to be a popular choice among students, with many choosing the same courses in the hope of securing well-paying IT jobs. However, having an engineering degree alone may not be enough to stand out in today's competitive job market.

Several social media users have also pointed to the need for better career planning. They believe students should explore different career options instead of following the same educational path without understanding industry requirements.

Skill Development Has Become Important

The changing job market has made practical knowledge and specialised skills increasingly important. Companies often look for candidates who can apply what they have learnt and adapt to new technologies.

Students may need to focus on developing industry-relevant skills, gaining practical experience and exploring opportunities beyond traditional career choices. A wider range of skills and educational backgrounds could also help meet the changing needs of employers.

Is Artificial Intelligence Adding to Job Market Concerns?

The growing use of artificial intelligence has added another concern for job seekers. Several industries are adopting AI tools to automate tasks that were previously handled by people. This has raised questions about the future of certain roles and the kind of skills companies will need.

While AI is also creating new opportunities, it is changing the nature of many existing jobs. Young professionals may therefore need to keep learning and updating their skills to remain competitive.

The viral video, although not officially linked to Wipro's Hyderabad hiring process, has brought an important issue into focus: the growing pressure on young graduates to find employment. It has also highlighted the need for better career choices, practical training and skills that match the demands of the modern job market.

🚨 Scene from Wipro walk-in interview situation in Hyderabad. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/SHxEd62QFJ — Amitabh Chaudhary (@AttorneyAmitabh) November 25, 2026

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