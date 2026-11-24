Hyderabad has a long-standing love affair with IMAX, and the return of the large-screen experience has sparked fresh excitement among moviegoers. The city bid farewell to its original IMAX format at Prasads Multiplex in 2014, with Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar among the last films screened there in November that year. After an 11-year wait, IMAX is making its way back to Hyderabad, and the city’s big-screen experience could soon get even bigger.

With two upcoming IMAX destinations already generating considerable buzz, fresh speculation suggests that a third location may also be in the pipeline. If the reports turn out to be true, Hyderabad could soon welcome another premium cinema destination in its IT corridor, adding to the city’s growing entertainment landscape.

Another IMAX for Hyderabad?

According to discussions on cinema- and theatre-related social media pages, Aparna Cinemas is reportedly planning a 12-screen multiplex at Wipro Circle in Gachibowli. The proposed project is also rumoured to include an IMAX screen, which could mark another milestone for Hyderabad’s cinema scene.

While there has been no official confirmation regarding the IMAX inclusion, the speculation has already generated interest among movie enthusiasts. If the plan materialises, the multiplex could become another major addition to Hyderabad’s growing premium cinema landscape, particularly in the city's IT corridor.

Its proposed location in Gachibowli could also make the multiplex a convenient entertainment destination for moviegoers living and working in Hyderabad’s western corridor.

IMAX opening in Hyderabad: Launch date and locations

The buzz surrounding a possible third IMAX screen comes as Hyderabad prepares for the return of the premium large-format cinema experience, with two upcoming destinations already drawing attention.

One of the major additions is AMB Victory Cinemas at RTC X Roads, developed on the site of the iconic Sudarshan 70mm theatre. A collaboration between Asian Cinemas and actors Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh, the seven-screen multiplex will feature an IMAX with Laser screen, a 4DX screen and five regular screens.

The multiplex is scheduled to open to the public on December 18, 2026, with Hollywood's much-anticipated Dune: Part Three expected to be its opening attraction. Its listing on the official IMAX website has further added to the excitement among Hyderabad's movie enthusiasts.

Apart from AMB Victory Cinemas, another IMAX screen is reportedly planned at AMB Cinemas in Hakimpet. The upcoming venue has also attracted attention for its proposed 1.43:1 True IMAX format, which could offer moviegoers an immersive large-screen experience with a taller aspect ratio.

Sudershan cineplex #Rtc X roads #Imax with Laser AMB VICTORY MALL https://t.co/XswQ5sGdb7 — @Risk_Ajay (@RISK_AJAY) November 16, 2026

If the proposal materialises, Hyderabad could soon have three IMAX destinations, adding to the excitement among moviegoers. The possible expansion marks another promising chapter in the city’s big-screen cinema experience.