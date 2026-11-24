Weather conditions are likely to remain different in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the next few days. A trough over the Bay of Bengal is expected to bring rainfall to parts of Andhra Pradesh, while Telangana is witnessing cooler temperatures, especially during the early morning and night.

Rain Alert for Andhra Pradesh

The trough extends from the southwest Bay of Bengal towards north coastal Andhra Pradesh through the west-central Bay of Bengal. Its influence may bring light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms to isolated parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema.

Some areas may also experience lightning and strong winds. Residents in these regions are advised to follow weather updates and take precautions during thunderstorms.

Cold Weather Continues in Telangana

Telangana is experiencing cooler weather, with night temperatures dropping in several areas. Some parts of the state have recorded minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad is likely to see partly cloudy skies, with mist or hazy conditions during the morning. Temperatures may remain relatively warm during the day, while mornings and nights are expected to be cooler.

Weather Outlook for the Two States

Andhra Pradesh may receive scattered showers in the coming days due to the Bay of Bengal trough. Telangana is also likely to see isolated light to moderate rain on November 24 and 25, according to the latest IMD forecast. Dry weather is expected to return to Telangana from November 26.

People are advised to monitor official weather bulletins, particularly in areas where thunderstorms and strong winds are expected.