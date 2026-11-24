The long wait for Jr NTR’s Devara to make its Telugu television debut may finally be coming to an end. After remaining without a television deal for an extended period, the film’s Telugu satellite rights have reportedly been acquired by Sony.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara hit theatres in September 2024 and went on to perform well at the box office. Despite its theatrical success and digital release, the film’s Telugu satellite rights remained unsold for a considerable time.

The delay sparked discussions about the television market and the demand for big-budget Telugu films. With Sony reportedly acquiring the rights, the film appears to have taken a step closer to its television premiere.

The reported deal comes amid considerable interest in the film, with Jr NTR enjoying a strong fan following among Telugu audiences.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. The film also features Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shine Tom Chacko in key roles.

Anirudh Ravichander composed the film's music and background score. Following Sony's reported acquisition of the Telugu satellite rights, viewers will now be awaiting official confirmation and an announcement regarding the film's television premiere date.

The film was released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, expanding its reach across different markets. Its scale, action sequences and star cast made it one of the widely discussed Telugu released of 2024. Following its theatrical run, Devara reached digital audiences through Netflix.

The OTT release gave viewers another opportunity to watch the film, while its television premiere is expected to bring it to a wider household audience. A television premiere could also renew interest in the film among Telugu viewers. However, details regarding the broadcast date, time slot and premiere arrangement are yet to be officially announced.