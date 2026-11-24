Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has opened up about the underwhelming performance of War 2, admitting that despite the team's hard work, the film did not achieve the results they had hoped for.

Speaking at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Monday, November 23, Ayan described directing the sequel as a different experience, as the franchise was originally created by someone else.

Released in 2025, War 2 featured Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as former RAW agent Kabir Dhaliwal, while Jr NTR made his Hindi cinema debut as the antagonist. The film served as a sequel to Siddharth Anand's 2019 blockbuster War, which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. However, unlike its predecessor, the sequel received a lukewarm response at the box office.

Ayan Mukerji reflects on his experience directing War 2

Ayan Mukerji discussed the challenges of directing War 2 during a session with journalist Puja Talwar at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). He attended the session alongside actor and filmmaker Basil Joseph.

Speaking about his experience, Ayan explained that directing the sequel was different from his previous projects, as he was taking forward a franchise he had not originally created or written.

“War 2 is a whole different conversation for me because, while it is the second instalment of a franchise, it was not a film that I had written, and it was a different experience,” he said.

Ayan further explained that he had joined the project after the War franchise had already been established by Yash Raj Films. He acknowledged that the original concept was developed by the studio, along with the writers and director Siddharth Anand, under the leadership of Aditya Chopra.

He added that although he put considerable efforts into directing War 2, the film did not deliver the results the team had expected.

What is War 2 about?

Released in 2025, War 2 reportedly grossed ₹364.35 crore worldwide. The film centres on Agent Kabir, a former RAW operative who turns rogue and becomes a major threat to national security. To stop him, India assigns Agent Vikram, a highly skilled Special Units officer, to track him down.

Driven by determination and personal struggles, Vikram sets out to confront Kabir. Their clash leads to a high-stakes battle between two formidable agents, forcing them to make difficult choices as the mission unfolds.