Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is once again grabbing attention on social media, but this time it is not for a film or glamorous appearance. The actress recently attended a spiritual event in Mumbai, where she sought the blessings of spiritual leader Sadhguru by touching his feet. A video of this moment is now going viral on social media.

Tamannaah attended the launch event of Disappearing Faces, a book featuring photographs and essays by Sadhguru. Several people were present at the event, but Tamannaah's gesture towards the spiritual leader became one of the most talked-about moments.

In the viral video, Tamannaah can be seen bowing down and touching Sadhguru's feet to seek his blessings. The moment has attracted attention from fans and social media users.

Tamannaah's Devotion to Lord Shiva

Tamannaah's spiritual side is not new to her fans. The actress has spoken openly about her devotion to Lord Shiva on several occasions. She has also shared her experiences of visiting Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

The actress has participated in Maha Shivaratri celebrations as well. Her recent appearance at the Mumbai spiritual event has once again brought attention to her interest in spirituality.

Tamannaah's Movies and Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Tamannaah appeared in two films this year. She starred alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the fantasy thriller The Vaan, directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. Released in September, the film reportedly collected around Rs. 91.49 crore worldwide. It is currently available for streaming on OTT.

She also appeared in Odela 2 this year.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah is expected to return with the sequel to The Vaan. Fans are waiting for more updates about her upcoming projects.

The actress continues to balance her film career with her personal interests, and her latest appearance at Sadhguru's event has become a talking point among her followers.