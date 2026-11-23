Nithiin’s upcoming film Alias Rukmini is reportedly gearing up for its first major promotional reveal, with the film’s trailer expected to release on November 23. The update has generated anticipation among fans as the film prepares for its theatrical release on December 4, 2026. An official announcement from the makers is awaited.

Directed by Murali Kanth, known for Dhandora, the film features Nithiin in the lead role alongside Bollywood actress Aafiya Sayed. Nani is presenting the project, while Deepthi Ganta is producing it. Music for the film has been composed by Vijai Bulganin.

Earlier reports described Alias Rukmini as a romantic drama, while recent coverage has referred to it as a family entertainer. The film is expected to offer a blend of family-oriented storytelling and romance, although further details about its plot remain under wraps.

With the December 4 release date approaching, the anticipated trailer launch could mark an important step in the film's promotional campaign. However, the November 23 trailer release is yet to receive official confirmation from the production team.

The film's promotional campaign is expected to gain momentum as its theatrical release approaches. A trailer could provide the first extended glimpse into the characters, storyline and emotional elements of the film. It may also offer audiences a better understanding of the chemistry between Nithiin and Aafiya Sayed, who are sharing screen space in the projects.

Music is another aspects to watch out for, with Vijai Bulganin handling the compositions. His contribution is expected to complement the film's romantic and family-oriented themes. Further details about the supporting cast, songs and other promotional activities are yet to be revealed by the makers.