Actress Shruti Haasan has shared her experience of shooting the song ‘Hellallallo’ from Ram Charan’s film Peddi. Her comments come amid the ongoing discussion surrounding the film’s portrayal of women and the criticism faced by the song.

Speaking about her experience, Shruti said that she and her team make sure she feels comfortable during shoots. She explained that they maintain open communication and discuss anything that makes her uncomfortable. According to her, concerns are addressed whenever they come up, although some things can occasionally be missed despite everyone's efforts.

Shruti also spoke about her personal boundaries while performing special songs. She said she enjoys dancing, dressing up and performing energetic choreography. However, she makes it clear when she is not comfortable with a particular costume or scene. She added that she has sometimes been called difficult for standing by her choices, but she does not mind that label.

When asked about Janhvi Kapoor’s experience in Peddi, Shruti chose not to comment on it. She said it would not be right to speak about another actor’s personal experience, as she can only share what happened with her and her team.

Janhvi had earlier spoken about feeling that her character was objectified in the film. Shruti’s remarks have now brought fresh attention to the debate surrounding the song and the film’s representation of women.