Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. The festival marks the 557th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and the first of the ten Sikh Gurus. It is one of the most important festivals for the Sikh community and is observed with great devotion across India and other parts of the world.

The festival falls on Kartik Purnima, the full moon day of the Hindu month of Kartik. Devotees visit gurdwaras, offer prayers and take part in religious programmes to remember Guru Nanak Dev Ji and his teachings.

History of Guru Nanak Jayanti

Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born in 1469 at Talwandi, a village now known as Nankana Sahib in present-day Pakistan. His parents were Mehta Kalu Ji and Mata Tripta Devi. From an early age, he showed a strong interest in spirituality and shared messages of truth, equality and humanity.

He founded Sikhism and travelled to different places to spread his teachings. He encouraged people to believe in one God, treat everyone equally and stay away from discrimination based on caste, religion or social status.

His teachings and hymns were later preserved in the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of Sikhism. His message continues to inspire millions of people.

Significance of Guru Nanak Jayanti

Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated to remember the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. His philosophy focused on honesty, kindness, equality, selfless service and devotion to one God.

He encouraged people to earn their living through honest work, share what they have with others and remember God through their actions and prayers. His teachings also highlighted the importance of helping people in need and treating everyone with respect.

How Is Gurpurab Celebrated?

Gurpurab celebrations begin several days before the main festival. Gurdwaras are decorated with lights and flowers, and special prayers and devotional programmes are organised.

One of the important traditions is Akhand Path, the continuous reading of the Guru Granth Sahib for 48 hours. Nagar Kirtan, a religious procession with devotional singing, is also organised in many places.

On the festival day, devotees visit gurdwaras to offer prayers and listen to religious hymns. Special community meals, known as Langar, are served to everyone without discrimination. Many people also participate in Seva, which means selfless service.

The Golden Temple in Amritsar and several other prominent gurdwaras witness large gatherings of devotees during the festival.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is not just a religious celebration but also a reminder of the values of peace, equality, honesty and humanity. His teachings continue to guide people towards a life of kindness and service to others.