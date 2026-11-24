Students across Telangana can enjoy a holiday today, Tuesday, November 24, 2026, on account of Karthika Pournami and Guru Nanak Jayanti. Several schools, particularly in Hyderabad, have announced a holiday for students as the two important festivals fall on the same day.

The Telangana government's 2026 holiday calendar lists November 24 as a general holiday for Karthika Pournami. Guru Nanak Jayanti is also observed on the same date, marking the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism.

Are Schools Closed Today in Telangana?

Several schools across Hyderabad have declared a holiday today. Students and parents are advised to check announcements from their respective schools, as holiday arrangements may vary between government and private educational institutions.

The holiday gives students an opportunity to celebrate the festivals with their families and take part in religious activities.

Why Are Schools Closed on November 24?

Karthika Pournami is an important festival in Hindu tradition. Devotees observe the day by taking holy dips, visiting temples, offering prayers and lighting lamps in the evening.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, celebrates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Special prayers, devotional programmes and community meals are organised at gurdwaras on this occasion.

With both festivals falling on November 24, several educational institutions have announced a holiday. Parents and students should confirm the latest notice from their schools before making any plans.