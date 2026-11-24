Bank customers planning to visit their branches today, November 24, 2026, should check the holiday schedule before stepping out. Banks will remain closed in several parts of India on Tuesday due to Guru Nanak Jayanti, Karthika Pournami and Rahas Purnima.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, bank branches in Hyderabad and several other cities will remain closed today. The holiday applies to Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Chandigarh, New Delhi, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Are Banks Closed in Hyderabad Today?

Yes. Banks in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana will remain closed on November 24 for Guru Nanak Jayanti and Karthika Pournami. Customers will not be able to access regular branch services today.

Which Cities Will Have a Bank Holiday Today?

The RBI holiday calendar includes the following major cities:

Hyderabad

Mumbai

Nagpur

Bhopal

Bhubaneswar

Chandigarh

New Delhi

Jaipur

Dehradun

Kolkata

Lucknow

Kanpur

Raipur

Ranchi

Shimla

Jammu

Srinagar

Aizawl

Kohima

Itanagar

The holiday is applicable to specified regional centres and locations. Therefore, bank customers should check their local branch schedule before visiting.

Will Online Banking and UPI Services Work Today?

Although bank branches will remain closed, customers can continue using most digital banking services. Internet banking, mobile banking applications, UPI transactions and ATM services are expected to remain available.

However, services that require a physical branch visit, such as certain cheque-related transactions, document submissions and cash-related services, may not be available.

Customers are advised to complete urgent branch-related banking work in advance to avoid inconvenience.