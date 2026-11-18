Upasana Konidela has opened up about the difficult phase she experienced after giving birth to her twins with actor Ram Charan. She became emotional while speaking about her postpartum journey and said she is still recovering from the experience.

In a recent video shared in collaboration with Apollo Hospitals, Upasana revealed that her second pregnancy and the period after delivery were particularly challenging. She said the postpartum phase affected her deeply and that she was not yet ready to speak about the entire experience.

Upasana also thanked the doctors and medical team who supported her during both pregnancies. She highlighted the importance of taking care of mothers after childbirth and said the fourth trimester needs special attention.

She also praised her husband Ram Charan for standing by her during this difficult period. Calling him a supportive partner, she expressed gratitude for his constant care and encouragement.

Upasana urged families to support new mothers and encouraged couples to seek medical help instead of dealing with emotional struggles alone. She stressed that postpartum recovery deserves as much attention as pregnancy and childbirth.

Her honest words have received attention on social media, with many appreciating her for speaking openly about the challenges mothers face after delivery.