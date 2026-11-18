Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has celebrated a special moment in her life with husband and filmmakers Raj Nidimoru. The actress recently shared glimpses of a traditional Seemantham ceremony on social media, drawing attention from fans and followers. The special ceremony took place at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.

The venue was decorate with flowers and traditional elements, creating a peaceful and spiritual atmosphere. Samantha looked elegant in traditional attire, while Raj Raj Nidhimoru was also parted of the celebrations. The couple's pictures from the ceremony have been receiving attention online.

A Special Spiritual Tradition

Sharing details about the ceremony, Samantha spoke about the spiritual significance of the rituals performed during the occasion. She revealed that the ceremony including a special ritual associated with the Sri Vidya tradition, known as Kala Avarana or Sri kalpam. The ritual honours the 94 Kalas of the Divine Mother through the seven chakras. It also involves sacred water and the chanting of mantras, making the occasion spiritually significant.

Samantha expressed her belief that traditions and rituals carry deeper meanings. She also shared that one of the most moving aspects of the ceremony was the way an expectant mother is regarded and honoured as a form of the Divine Mother. The ritual, she explained, is considered a blessing for both the mother and the child.

A New Chapter for Samantha and Raj Nidimoru

Samatha and raj Nidimoru tied the knot in December 2025, making the beginning of a new chapter in their lives, The Seemantham ceremony ha snow become another special occasion for the couple. The actress's social media post has attracted considerable attention, with fans sharing their wishes and reactions to the pictures. Samantha's traditional celebration and the spiritual significance behind the rituals have added a special touch to the occasion.

The pictures have further sparked conversations among fans, who are eagerly sharing their reactions and congratulatory messages for the couple.