Dulquer Salmaan's latest film, Aakasamlo Oka Tara, is receiving attention at the box office, with actress Ruhani Sharma making an impression through her special appearance. She plays a North Indian woman who helps the protagonist at a crucial point in the story.

One of the interesting aspects of her role is the humorous exchange between her character and the hero, who does not understand Hindi. Their conversations add a light-hearted touch to the film and have been entertaining audiences.

Recently, director Pavan Sadineni shared some interesting details about Ruhani Sharma's character. Although her screen time is limited, her scenes have caught the audience's attention. Set against the backdrop of Gujarat, she appears as a North Indian woman who comes to the hero's aid at an important moment in the story.

The humorous exchanges between the hero, who struggles to understand Hindi, and Ruhani Sharma's character have become one of the entertaining highlights of the film. However, director Pavan Sadineni has revealed an interesting detail behind the dialogues in these scenes.

According to the director, Ruhani Sharma herself penned nearly 90 per cent of the Hindi dialogues for her character. Pavan Sadineni admitted that he was not particularly familiar with Hindi. He explained that Ruhani would first understand the background of each scene, the character's personality and the context of the conversation before discussing them with him in English.

Based on these explanations, she crafted the Hindi dialogues herself, ensuring that they suited her character and the situations in the film. Her contribution added a natural touch to the conversations, which have been drawing laughter from audiences.

The director also praised Ruhani Sharma for getting the Hindi accent and slang right for her character. He noted that her efforts played an important role in making the character appear natural and convincing on screen.

Pavan Sadineni further revealed the several scenes pace. He explained that only the scenes essential to the storyline were retained to maintain the film's flow.

Despite having limited screen time, Ruhani Sharma's dedication to both her performance and dialogues has now become an interesting talking point. The director's appreciation has further drawn attention to her contribution to the film, making audiences curious about the effort she put into bringing her character to life.