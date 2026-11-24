Ramayana | The much-anticipated epic starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as Lord Rama and Goddess Sita has reportedly taken the box office by storm following its Diwali theatrical release. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film has been generating tremendous buzz with its impressive commercial performance, crossing the ₹1,700 crore mark in worldwide gross collections. KGF sensation Yash adds to the film's star power with his portrayal of the mighty Ravana, making the epic a major cinematic attraction.

In an exciting treat for movie lovers, the Ramayana team has now announced a special ticket offer on the occasion of Karthika Pournami. As part of this limited-period offer, audiences can watch the film for just ₹99. However, the discounted ticket price is applicable only to 2D, 3D and IMAX screenings. Tickets for select premium formats will continue to be sold at their regular prices. The special initiative is expected to attract more moviegoers and give fans another opportunity to experience the epic on the big screen.

According to the reported box-office figures, Ramayana has collected over ₹1,700 crore worldwide, including an impressive ₹955 crore in Indian net collections. The film also features Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. With its grand scale, celebrated cast and strong box-office performance, the epic continues to generate considerable excitement. Meanwhile, expectations are already building for the next instalment, with the much-awaited sequel scheduled to arrive in theatres during Diwali next year.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has hit theatres and is receiving considerable attention from audiences. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, the mythological epic brings the legendary story to life on a grand cinematic scale. The film has impressed viewers with its visual effects, powerful performances and music composed by A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer. It follows Rama's journey from Ayodhya to exile and ends with his determination to rescue Sita from Ravana. The second part is expected to release during Diwali 2028.

