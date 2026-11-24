The successful combination of global star Ram Charan and director Sukumar, who previously delivered the blockbuster Rangasthalam, is set to reunite after nearly eight years. Their upcoming project, tentatively titled RC17, has already generated considerable excitement among moviegoers.

Following the massive success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Sukumar is gearing up for his next directorial venture with Ram Charan. The actor, meanwhile, is also preparing for his upcoming film Peddi. With expectations surrounding this much-awaited collaboration continuing to grow, fresh speculation about the film's female lead has caught the attention of the industry.

According to recent reports, Telugu actress Satvika Veeravalli is among the names being considered for the female lead opposite Ram Charan. The actress recently made her big-screen debut with Aakasamlo Oka Tara, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Shruti Haasan.

However, Satvika is not the only actress reportedly in the running. Names such as Sara Arjun and other actresses have also been linked to the project. While some reports suggest that Satvika has emerged as a potential choice, the makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the female lead.

With the casting process reportedly still underway, audiences will have to wait for an official update from the film's team.

Satvika Veeravalli to Star Opposite Naga Chaitanya in 'NC25'

Telugu actress Satvika Veeravalli has reportedly secured another major project in the Telugu film industry. Following her debut with Aakasamlo Oka Tara, the actress is set to share screen space with actor Naga Chaitanya in his upcoming film, tentatively titled NC25.

The casting news was confirmed by producer Allu Aravind during a recent promotional interview for Aakasamlo Oka Tara. He revealed that Satvika has been roped in as the female lead in the project.

While details about the film's storyline and Satvika's character are yet to be disclosed, the announcement marks another significant opportunity for the rising Telugu actress.

Satvika Veeravalli Plays Kalpana in 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara'

Actress Satvika Veeravalli made her big-screen debut with Aakasamlo Oka Tara, in which she portrays Kalpana, a bright student who secures the district's first rank. Despite her academic achievements, Kalpana faces discouragement from those around her, including her parents, who eventually arrange her marriage.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan plays Krishna, who becomes a strong pillar of support for Kalpana and encourages her to pursue her dream of becoming an astronaut. Shruti Haasan essays the role of Rohini, an aerospace engineer, adding another important character to the film.